Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has indicated that Mashonaland Provinces are recording the Highest Voter turn out.

She specifically mentioned "Uzumba". Through investigations we have managed to get a picture and a testimony from an MDC Alliance supporter who voted there . He wrote on his twitter 'Voted at Mashambanhaka Primary School in Uzumba for MDC Alliance. Ah vari kutaura feya kuti Zanu chete chete. Hamheno vanopihwei. Apa vakawandisa."  

In his follow up tweet he admitted that he was the only Opposition member in that line !

Our estimates from Uzumba and Marambapfungwe are showing a landslide victory in that province

Source - Byo24News
