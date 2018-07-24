Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Yesterday @ZECzim showed it's bias against @NelsonChamisa by making a false report to @PoliceZimbabwe against him but didn't report Mnangagwa for his campaign video. Today Mnangagwa went into a polling station & illegally voted with his campaign scarf & again ZEC is cool with it! pic.twitter.com/vNdH5LuquP — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 30, 2018

Former Zanu-PF spin doctor professor Jonathan Moyo has criticised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for allowing president Emmerson Mnangagwa to "illegally voted with his campaign scarf."