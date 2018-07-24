Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF spin doctor professor Jonathan Moyo has criticised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for allowing president Emmerson Mnangagwa to "illegally voted with his campaign scarf."

Moyo tweeted: "Yesterday @ZECzim showed it's bias against @NelsonChamisa by making a false report to @PoliceZimbabwe against him but didn't report Mnangagwa for his campaign video. Today Mnangagwa went into a polling station & illegally voted with his campaign scarf & again ZEC is cool with it!."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Full desktop on sale

Bmwx3 on sale

Merc c270cdi on sale

Atlas bandsaw

Packing bags on sale

Mini bus for sale

On sale is mazda bongo

Stands on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

15 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Polling stations close

1 hr ago | 816 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

2 hrs ago | 1489 Views

WATCH: 992 people vote out of 611 registered voters

3 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

3 hrs ago | 2733 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

4 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

4 hrs ago | 3824 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

6 hrs ago | 7544 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

6 hrs ago | 6709 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

6 hrs ago | 1448 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

7 hrs ago | 2341 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

7 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

7 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

7 hrs ago | 2938 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

8 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

8 hrs ago | 5254 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

9 hrs ago | 5114 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

9 hrs ago | 2002 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 6540 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

9 hrs ago | 8693 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 736 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

10 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

10 hrs ago | 6666 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 781 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

10 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

10 hrs ago | 884 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

10 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

11 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

11 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

11 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

11 hrs ago | 13278 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

11 hrs ago | 1495 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

13 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

13 hrs ago | 4639 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

14 hrs ago | 7526 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

14 hrs ago | 827 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

14 hrs ago | 543 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

14 hrs ago | 583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days