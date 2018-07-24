Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Polling stations close

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Most of the polling stations in Kariba closed by 7pm, the prescribed time.

The voting process in Magunje, Karoi and Kariba was peaceful with logistics being in place for efficient polling system.

The voting process began at seven o'clock in the morning with all mechanisms being in place to ensure a smooth process.

Several polling stations visited by the ZBC News including Patmaclean, New Irvine and Johnson in Mahombekombe, ZESA Stores Tent Ward 9, Catholic Tent Ward 5 among other polling stations indicated a peaceful environment with most voters taking less than five minutes to go through the process.

Magunje's Tavec Polling Station, Magunje High and Charles Clark had the highest numbers of voters with queues, however, subdued by mid-afternoon.

Karoi also had relatively its own fair share of voters but by late afternoon most polling stations were deserted with very little activity.



Source - zbc

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days