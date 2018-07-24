ZEC: Vote counting underway

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says polling has closed and vote counting is now underway at polling stations countrywide.Addressing a press conference at the Elections Command Centre in Harare this evening, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the electoral body managed to clear queues at most polling stations by 7.pm, the stipulated time, adding that vote counting is now underway in the presence of observers and polling agents.She said the voting was generally peaceful, attributing the peace to the presence of police to enforce law and order, and also the maturity of voters.Justice Chigumba also said by 6.pm voter turnout was averaging 75% in Masvingo, Bulawayo, the Midlands and Harare provinces, while voter turnout statistics for the other six provinces were yet to be received.The ZEC chief, however, noted an unfortunate incident that took place in Bulilima, where a female voter collapsed and died.As the country now awaits election results, Justice Chigumba urged Zimbabweans to be patient, and warned individuals from announcing results as it is a prerogative of ZEC.