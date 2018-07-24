Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been conspicuous by his absence throughout the polling day.

"After he was ubiquitous & highly visible in the campaign of the Army-run ZanuPF, Constantino Chiwenga was conspicuous by his absence throughout the polling day. Some reports say he was seen at Heritage School Polling Station, where it's said there was an incident. Anyone knows?," Moyo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chiwenga, #Zanu-PF, #Vote

Comments

School furniture on sale

4 roomed house wanted

Bags on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Making of home sets

Dresses on sale

Toyota tallion on sale

Eggs on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

3 hrs ago | 6335 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

20 mins ago | 173 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

25 mins ago | 479 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

48 mins ago | 629 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

50 mins ago | 1343 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

1 hr ago | 5046 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 3271 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

3 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

3 hrs ago | 6335 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

11 hrs ago | 5946 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

11 hrs ago | 11206 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

12 hrs ago | 8039 Views

Polling stations close

14 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

15 hrs ago | 7323 Views

Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

16 hrs ago | 19387 Views

WATCH: 992 people vote out of 611 registered voters

16 hrs ago | 8737 Views

Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

16 hrs ago | 5731 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

17 hrs ago | 4788 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

17 hrs ago | 6194 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

18 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

18 hrs ago | 11709 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

19 hrs ago | 9102 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

19 hrs ago | 1850 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

20 hrs ago | 2667 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

20 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

20 hrs ago | 4027 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

20 hrs ago | 965 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

20 hrs ago | 694 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

20 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

21 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

21 hrs ago | 6255 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

22 hrs ago | 5745 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

22 hrs ago | 2408 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 7807 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

22 hrs ago | 12142 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 757 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

23 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

23 hrs ago | 7687 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

23 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

23 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

23 hrs ago | 1071 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

23 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

23 hrs ago | 2224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days