Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

by Stephen Jakes

Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been conspicuous by his absence throughout the polling day."After he was ubiquitous & highly visible in the campaign of the Army-run ZanuPF, Constantino Chiwenga was conspicuous by his absence throughout the polling day. Some reports say he was seen at Heritage School Polling Station, where it's said there was an incident. Anyone knows?," Moyo said.