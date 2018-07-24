News / National
Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat
Thokozani Khupe led MDC spokesperson Linda Masarira who was contesting a Harare seat has conceded defeat and details of the results at the constituency are yet to be revealed.
"Good morning. It has been a hectic journey to 2018 elections. I concede defeat with dignity in Harare Central Constituency. Like I said earlier its either I win or I learn. I have learnt a lot about political dynamics in Zimbabwe which I have fully documented. #ZimbabweDecides," she tweeted.
