Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man identified as Ngonidzashe Kapasura from Presidential guard yesterday reportedly stormed a Guruve South Birkadale School wearing a camouflage driving a Honda Fit, blue in colour, before throwing Zanu PF regalia at the queuing voters disturbing the process.

Intelligence sources told Bulawayo24.com that after throwing the regalia, he drove off and left people fighting over the it. However he is alleged to have been later involved in an accident.

No police report was made according to sources. Details of his condition after the alleged accident are not yet available.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

