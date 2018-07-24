Latest News Editor's Choice


Election results to be announced around 3 pm

by Staff Reporter
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says vote counting and verification is at various stages and people should expect the announcement of results from around 3.pm.

Briefing the media in Harare this mid morning, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the results will be announced as they come in, adding that they are confident that all the results will be announced earlier than the stipulated 5 days.

She urged Zimbabweans to disregard unofficial results not announced by ZEC.

Justice Chigumba said voter turnout at polling stations countrywide ranged between 60 and 78%.

She also said the commission is happy that voting went on well around the country, however noting that 1,3% of registered voters were turned away for various reasons.

Asked on the credibility of the elections, Justice Chigumba said she is "absolutely confident that the elections were not rigged and we want to show the world that we won't steal or subvert the will of the people."

