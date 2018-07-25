Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo issues out #RiggingAlert

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has issued out a rigging alert as Zimbabweans await historic presidential election results.

Below are eight tweets from Moyo highlighting the rigging that is going on while the nation waits for the official announcement:

"1/8 After yesterday's historic vote for change, and after results posted outside polling stations across the country showed +/- 60% of the vote for #NelsonChamisa, there are overnight developments that point to a plot to subvert the will of the people!"

"2/8 Mnangagwa was given the results posted outside polling stations, in the wee hours. His camp was subdued throughout the night after it received the disappointing polling station results. There was lots of blame-pointing within the camp. A scramble for "Plan B" ensued!"

"3/8 As part of the scramble for "Plan B", some ZEC commissioners, including its chairperson Chigumba, have been briefing selected journalists & diplomats since early this morning to plant a staggering backroom narrative that Mnangagwa "will win" by between 53% & 55% of the vote."

"4/8 At her first media briefing this morning, Chigumba said ZEC had received results only from four provinces as counting was still going on in the others. Yet by this time, Chigumba & ZEC had already given backroom briefs to some journalists & diplomats about "a Mnangagwa win"!"

"5/8 ZEC's backroom briefing to selected journalists & diplomats is illegal. What's worse is the briefing started before ZEC told the nation at its first media briefing today that it had results only from four provinces. I repeat emphatically, Chigumba was part of the briefing!"

"6/8 It should be noted that in a number of constituencies where ZanuPF won the parliamentary seat, #NelsonChamisa carried the presidential vote. The information posted outside polling stations showed Chamisa had well over 2 million votes. Something sinister appears to be afoot!"

"7/8 ZEC's lack of transparency continues to blight this election. It's underhanded briefing to selected journalists & diplomats to announce a result before it has received votes from six provinces deserves urgent attention of election observers & the voters to protect their vote!"

"8/8 This facility is important for voters & polling agents to use as but one way of defending & protecting the vote. Too many elections have been stolen in Zimbabwe before. It would be tragic if this one suffers the same fate. Transparency is necessary to avoid a tragic outcome!"

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Online

Comments

Mini bus for sale

On sale are leather sofas

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Kirsty lounge suite available

Breeds on sale

Goat farming business

Bags on sale

Bmwx3 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

12 hrs ago | 10957 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results

1 hr ago | 3436 Views

Vanity of vanities says GwiziTheMotivator

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Open Letter to SADC and AU

2 hrs ago | 1836 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF in early lead - ZEC Election results update

3 hrs ago | 4413 Views

WATCH: Water canons deployed in Harare?

3 hrs ago | 3649 Views

WATCH: ZEC urges people not to leak results

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

MDC Alliance candidate's agent left out from accompanying ballot boxes in Umguza

4 hrs ago | 2258 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe awaits election results

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

MRP: We went in there for strategic purposes

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

WATCH: ZEC fails to account for 21% polling station results (V11 forms)

5 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Zimbabwe polls positive achievement, says CCJP

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mugabe drowns MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 11484 Views

WATCH: ZEC media briefing, 31 July 2018

7 hrs ago | 1883 Views

I have no Twitter account, says Charamba

8 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Election results to be announced around 3 pm

8 hrs ago | 4342 Views

A time for patience

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

9 hrs ago | 2929 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

9 hrs ago | 3861 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

9 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

10 hrs ago | 12729 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

11 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 12258 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

11 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

11 hrs ago | 532 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

12 hrs ago | 4883 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

12 hrs ago | 3535 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

12 hrs ago | 10957 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

12 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

19 hrs ago | 6237 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

20 hrs ago | 11801 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

21 hrs ago | 8404 Views

Polling stations close

23 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

23 hrs ago | 7627 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days