Zimbabwe polls positive achievement, says CCJP

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and the Inter-regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) have commended the positive achievements in the conduct of the 2018 harmonised elections which went well and peaceful yesterday.

The two groups said they continue observing Zimbabwe's 2018 harmonised elections up to the end of counting of votes which is in progress.

Addressing journalists in Harare during a Catholic Bishops Conference, CCJP Bishop in Charge, Rudolf Nyandoro said they are still waiting for findings from their observers throughout the country to make an overall verdict on whether the elections were free and fair.

"Counting of votes at most polling stations started immediately after the close of polls at 7.pm in accordance with the Electoral Act and the process proceeded peacefully throughout the night," he said.

CCJP and Imbisa have also noted with concern the shortage of lighting in the evening hours at some polling stations, the size of the pictures and names of the contesting candidates which were too small, and said this should be rectified in future.

Source - ZBC

