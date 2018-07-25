News / National
WATCH: ZEC fails to account for 21% polling station results (V11 forms)
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti has criticised ZEC for delaying to transmit election results from polling stations to command centres. He said this during a press conference held in Harare this afternoon.
Biti also said ZEC has failed to produce 21% of the V11 results (forms), which are required by law to be displayed outside polling stations soon after. completion of counting.
Source - Byo24News