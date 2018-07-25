Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance candidate's agent left out from accompanying ballot boxes in Umguza

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC ALLAINCE Matabeleland north provincial Chair Leonard Mhlanga and a council candidate for Umguza ward 2 Khulekani Nyathi have complained that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission left their polling agent Collin Moyo when the ballot boxes were being taken to district commend centre amid fears this would enable rigging of their Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.

The ballots were being moved from Imbizo Garrison pollling station to district command centre.

"I am a candidate for MDC Alliance for ward 2 in Umguza and my agent has since been left out when the ballot papers were today early morning taken to district  command centre," Nyathi said.

Mhlanga said following the action it was possible that they may rig the polls through either stuffing more ballot papers on behalf of Zanu PF against Chamisa. He said they have raised their concerns with ZEC but nothing has been done.

Source - Byo24News

