Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu threatens jail to those who declare election results before ZEC

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government has warned that anyone who provokes the law risks being sent to jail.

Addressing the media in Harare this evening, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Dr Obert Mpofu said no one is above the law and the police and other security institutions will remain on high alert to monitor the situation.

The Minister reminded Zimbabweans that it is illegal for anyone to declare election results, which is a prerogative of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"According to section 66A of the Electoral Act, chapter 2:13, anyone who unofficially or falsely declares poll results contravenes the Electoral Act and shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both the fine and imprisonment," he said, adding that the prerogative of officially announcing results lies with ZEC.

Dr Mpofu said the government has however noted with concern actions of some political party leaders, civic organizations, individuals and other groups who are declaring that they will announce the results irrespective of provisions of the law.

"The government is equally perturbed by the level of incitement to violence being perpetrated by some individuals and some political party leaders who have declared themselves winners before the announcement of the results. The same political party leaders have gone further to insinuate that they already have the results of the election and will not accept anything to the contrary. Such mischievous actions have the capacity to cause alarm and despondency in our beloved country and leaves the police with no option but to investigate and arrest if there is any breach of law," he said.

"Let me also warn such individuals and groups that no one is above the law, the law enforcement agency will arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law without fear or favour irrespective of your political stature, gender, colour or creed in society," he added.

Dr Mpofu applauded Zimbabweans for exercising their right to vote in yesterday's harmonised elections peacefully and appealed for them to accept the official results.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZBC

Comments

Gates on sale

House to rent

African prints in sale

Suits on sale

For sale are bags

4 roomed house wanted

Kirsty lounge suite available

Stands on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

15 hrs ago | 11495 Views

WATCH: Japajapa threatens chaos if ZEC continues to steals an election

10 mins ago | 181 Views

ZEC scams to make Mnangagwa the winner by 53% claims Jonathan Moyo

32 mins ago | 1260 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update

4 hrs ago | 9605 Views

Vanity of vanities says GwiziTheMotivator

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Open Letter to SADC and AU

5 hrs ago | 3893 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF in early lead - ZEC Election results update

6 hrs ago | 6406 Views

WATCH: Water canons deployed in Harare?

6 hrs ago | 4840 Views

WATCH: ZEC urges people not to leak results

7 hrs ago | 1698 Views

MDC Alliance candidate's agent left out from accompanying ballot boxes in Umguza

7 hrs ago | 2883 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe awaits election results

7 hrs ago | 2555 Views

MRP: We went in there for strategic purposes

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

WATCH: ZEC fails to account for 21% polling station results (V11 forms)

7 hrs ago | 4726 Views

Zimbabwe polls positive achievement, says CCJP

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues out #RiggingAlert

8 hrs ago | 11165 Views

Mugabe drowns MDC Alliance

10 hrs ago | 13779 Views

WATCH: ZEC media briefing, 31 July 2018

10 hrs ago | 2000 Views

I have no Twitter account, says Charamba

11 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Election results to be announced around 3 pm

11 hrs ago | 4498 Views

A time for patience

11 hrs ago | 777 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

12 hrs ago | 3176 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

12 hrs ago | 4120 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

12 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

12 hrs ago | 6144 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

13 hrs ago | 13560 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 14334 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

14 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

14 hrs ago | 5212 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

14 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

15 hrs ago | 11495 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

15 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

22 hrs ago | 6288 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

23 hrs ago | 11855 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

24 hrs ago | 8440 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days