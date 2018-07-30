Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC scams to make Mnangagwa the winner by 53% claims Jonathan Moyo

by Staff Reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has suggested that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is may have committed electoral fraud and has brought in security reinforcements in fear of reaction from fellow Zimbabweans.

On Twitter he wrote: 'Seen in Harare today. Somebody, most probably Constantino Chiwenga, is afraid of the consequences of their electoral fraud  #VanhuVaramba@'

He later suggested that ZEC was trying to fraudulently make sure Mnangagwa win by 53%.

He tweeted: 'Here goes @ZECzim again, for the umpteenth time. And they have the audacity to say this is a new dispensation. Where's the transparency? Where's the law? Where're the observers? Chigumba briefed selected journalists & diplomats on ZEC's scam to make Mnangagwa the winner by 53%!'

Source - Byo24News

Comments

