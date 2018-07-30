Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Watch the moment Acie Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election.


Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

17 hrs ago | 11710 Views

Mugabe speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

7 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

41 mins ago | 572 Views

WATCH: Japajapa threatens chaos if ZEC continues to steals an election

2 hrs ago | 1392 Views

ZEC scams to make Mnangagwa the winner by 53% claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Obert Mpofu threatens jail to those who declare election results before ZEC

4 hrs ago | 2398 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update

6 hrs ago | 10807 Views

Vanity of vanities says GwiziTheMotivator

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Open Letter to SADC and AU

7 hrs ago | 4430 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF in early lead - ZEC Election results update

8 hrs ago | 6979 Views

WATCH: Water canons deployed in Harare?

8 hrs ago | 5007 Views

WATCH: ZEC urges people not to leak results

9 hrs ago | 1746 Views

MDC Alliance candidate's agent left out from accompanying ballot boxes in Umguza

9 hrs ago | 3024 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe awaits election results

9 hrs ago | 3066 Views

MRP: We went in there for strategic purposes

9 hrs ago | 1361 Views

WATCH: ZEC fails to account for 21% polling station results (V11 forms)

9 hrs ago | 4968 Views

Zimbabwe polls positive achievement, says CCJP

10 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues out #RiggingAlert

10 hrs ago | 11843 Views

Mugabe drowns MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 14300 Views

WATCH: ZEC media briefing, 31 July 2018

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

I have no Twitter account, says Charamba

13 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Election results to be announced around 3 pm

13 hrs ago | 4558 Views

A time for patience

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

14 hrs ago | 3255 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

14 hrs ago | 4215 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

14 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

14 hrs ago | 6317 Views

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

15 hrs ago | 13862 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

15 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

16 hrs ago | 15088 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

16 hrs ago | 5333 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

16 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views
