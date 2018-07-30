News / National WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election by Staff Reporter 2 hrs ago | Views Watch the moment Acie Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election.<br> Join Bulawayo24 Online Community Source - Online More on: #Acie_Lumumba, #Zanu-PF, #MDC-T Comments Gates on sale Gates on sale Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme Kitchen units on sale Kitchen units on sale Bmwx3 on sale Bmwx3 on sale Merc c270cdi on sale Merc c270cdi on sale School furniture on sale School furniture on sale Computer programs for tracking sales Computer programs for tracking sales Toyota tallion on sale Toyota tallion on sale