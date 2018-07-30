Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

News / National

by Moyo Roy

As we wait for further official results, I urge us all to remember the teaching from Ephesians, "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love." — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 31, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under attack on social media after quoting the bible.The president has been criticised after saying calling on all Zimbabweans to be Be completely humble as they wait for election results.One @kudzai_129 reacted to the tweet saying "Please don't qoute the Bible...Musati shatirise nxaa. Why are you guys destroying our future😭😭😭".@MuZimbo263 also said "If you think majority voted for ZanuPF and that they didn't rig this election then you're lost. No point in even arguing with u. There's a special place in hell for people like ED and ZanuPF."Another Twitter user called the president a "shameless old man.""If it is true that you are trying to steal the election then you are a shameless old man. What you are doing to us is very painful, i can't even put to words how i feel right now. It hurts. It is painful. We do not deserve this and you're no longer wanted," said @GojiyasiKhumalo.@trishtudzu said "Dear Mr President. Love is when you know that your people have suffered and deserve a break. We dont want to spend the next 5yrs asking rate ye USD and bond note. We don't want our kids to wake up to uncertainty."