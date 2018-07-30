Latest News Editor's Choice


'Free wi-fi at Joshua Nkomo statue'

by Staff re\porter
48 mins ago
THE Natural History Museum in Bulawayo is set to provide free wi-fi services at the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue to enable visitors to access information about the late nationalist.

National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe western region's marketing officer Phineas Chauke confirmed the development yesterday.

"Many people do not know about the significance of the late Joshua Nkomo's status and this is a deep appreciation of him. One will not have to use money to connect to the wi-fi and when you are there at the statue, Joshua Nkomo wifi will pop up just as the National History Museum wi-fi also pops up," Chauke said.

Chauke said the public will only be able to use the wifi to access information on Nkomo.

"If you search on Nkomo, one will get full details about his life history like when he was born, his family and all other related articles and stories about him."



Source - newsday

