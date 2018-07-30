Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere sued over business rates

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
FORMER Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere's petroleum distribution company, Comoil (Pvt) Ltd, has been taken to court over an $8 543 rates bill to the Gweru City Council.

The local authority issued summons against Kasukuwere's business on July 27, 2018 and the former minister is yet to enter an appearance to defend.

In its declaration, the council said Comoil had failed to pay its rates for stand number 9092, Harare Road where it is operating from.

"The plaintiff is empowered to fix and levy owner's charges and/or rates in terms of section 269 of the Urban Councils Act. The owner's charges were properly fixed and levied against the defendant in respect of the named stand," council said through its lawyers Chirorwe and Partners.

"Wherefore the plaintiff's claim is for payment within 10 days of judgment of ; (a) a sum of $8 543 being the owner's charges and/or rates as at July 25, 2018 together with interest thereon at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from date of summons to date of final payment."(b) Owner's charges and/or rates from August 1, 2018 to date of judgment together with interest at 5% per annum from date of judgment to date of final payment."

Source - newsday

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days