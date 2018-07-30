Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance share spoils in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

EARLY signs are that Zanu-PF has retained both Beitbridge parliamentary seats after head of former President Robert Mugabe's security, Albert Nguluvhe, won the East and Ruth Maboyi convincingly bagged the West, beating MDC Alliance candidates Patricia Ndlovu and Enock Singo.Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's head in Beitbridge, Sibangani Ndlovu, could not provide the statistics expected at 7pm after full compilation of the results.Nguluvhe and Maboyi hugged outside Zanu-PF party offices, where they were joined by senatorial candidate Tambudzani Mohadi and Lisa Singo, who will walk in as the proportional representation Members of Parliament.The MDC Alliance, on the other hand, made a clean sweep of local government seats, where they will form an entire MDC-led council.Nguluvhe, routed by Ndlovu in urban Beitbridge, came on the rebound in the rural part of Beitbridge East, where he resoundingly trounced the MDC Alliance candidate.