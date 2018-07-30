Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe concedes defeat to Biti

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CLERIC Evan Mawarire, Zanu-PF Harare East House of Assembly candidate Terrence Mukupe and Norton parliamentary aspirant Mr Temba Mliswa are among candidates who flouted the Electoral Act by pre-empting poll results, a function only the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission can perform.

Despite pleas by Zec Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba urging election stakeholders to desist from announcing results, many candidates were announcing in the form of congratulating their rivals.

#ThisFlag frontman Mawarire who was acquainted with surrogate political party POVO conceded defeat through microblogging site Twitter announcing Mr Jacob Mafume as a winner before Zec.

"With much respect and admiration I congratulate Jacob Mafume of the MDC Alliance on his win in Mt Pleasant ward 17 council seat. You ran well my friend and I wish you the best as you serve the people of Mt Pleasant and the city of Harare (sic)," wrote Mawarire on his Twitter account.

Zanu-PF's Mukupe came out conceding defeat to one of the MDC Alliance principals Mr Tendai Biti, unwittingly announcing the results in the process. "Congratulations are in order to Tendai Biti for winning the Harare East seat. I trust and hope he will continue uplifting the lives of the citizenry. I thank those who stood with us during the tenure in Harare East. God Bless," wrote Mukupe on his Facebook page.

Independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa wrote on Twitter account declaring his sister Mary winner way before Zec's announcement. "Let me be the first to congratulate my sister, Mary on her emphatic win in Hurungwe West. I told you this is for dad and it is! See you in Parly (sic)," wrote Mr Mliswa.

These were just a few of the many candidates who littered the internet with unsanctioned announcements, drawing the ire of Zec.

Addressing the media in the capital yesterday, Justice Chigumba reiterated that candidates who were posting results were indeed breaking the law.

"All stakeholders are reminded that it is unlawful to announce results because it is a direct contravention of section 66 A (a) of the Electoral Act. The announcement of official results by undesignated persons have the potential of misleading the public and raise unnecessary political emotions," said Chigumba.

Speculation has been rife on social media since the voting processes were concluded and candidates have also fallen to the temptation of sharing information illegally.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Mukupe, #Biti, #Defeat

