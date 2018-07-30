Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mnangagwa calls for calm

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm and patience as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission continues announcing results of Monday's harmonised elections.

Zimbabweans took to the polls on Monday in a crucial election to vote for Presidential, National Assembly and Local Authority candidates.

In a message on micro blogging site Twitter last night, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to be patient as they await official announcement by the electoral body.

"As we wait for further official results, I urge us all to remember the teaching from Ephesians, "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love," he said.

Earlier yesterday morning, the President had urged the nation to be responsible and exercise restraint while awaiting the outcome of the polls.

"I urge all citizens and candidates alike to exercise responsibility and restraint by patiently waiting for Zec to declare the official outcome. Let us remember that no matter which way we voted, we are all brothers and sisters, and this land belongs to us all," he tweeted.

President Mnangagwa commended Zimbabweans for the high turnout and cordial interaction among the electorate as voting went on peacefully across the country with no incidents of violence reported.
"I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our representatives on the ground is extremely positive. Waiting patiently for official results as per Constitution," he tweeted.

Zec had by yesterday begun announcing National Assembly results.

The Presidential results are expected within five days, according to the law.

President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF's presidential candidate in Monday's polls, has delivered a violence-free election he promised when he came to power last November.

At his inauguration, President Mnangagwa pledged to deliver a free, fair and credible election and he has walked the talk.

President Mnangagwa's administration has opened up the democratic space and more than 50 political parties are contesting the elections with 23 candidates eyeing the presidency.

Political parties have managed to conduct their campaigns freely, a departure from former President Mr Robert Mugabe's era.

The election campaign has been conducted across the country and the environment has been peaceful except for the White City Stadium terror attack targeting President Mnangagwa that killed two people and injured 47 others.

Source - chronicle

