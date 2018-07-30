Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Spurned prophet opts for rape'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet from Bulawayo allegedly raped and impregnated his 20-year-old former wife's niece.

The man (42) from Pumula North suburb allegedly treated the woman for a stomach problem and proposed love to her. When she turned him down he allegedly raped her several times.

The man pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla who remanded him out of custody to August 9.

In a warned and cautioned statement, the woman said she experienced problems with her pregnancy and the man gave her herbs to drinks, but she suffered a miscarriage.

"He proposed love to me and I refused as I regarded him as my father. He would come to my aunt's house after she had gone to work and one day he sneaked into my blankets and raped me," she said.

The woman said the prophet continued raping her while threatening to kill her until she fell pregnant.

Prosecuting, Miss Concilia Ncube said the man who was known to be a prophet allegedly raped the woman in August last year after she came to the city from the rural areas.

She said the man frequently visited the woman's house where she was staying with her aunt.

"He took advantage of his ex-wife's absence and raped me several times," said the woman.

The woman later revealed her ordeal to her aunt who told her mother and the matter was taken to the police.

Source - chronicle
