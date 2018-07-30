'Stupid' teacher resorts to violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEACHER from Njube High school in Bulawayo who allegedly assaulted a colleague after she allegedly called her "stupid" has been arraigned.Pascar Zvenyika (30) allegedly punched Nomazulu Dlamini (39), also a teacher from Njube High, following a heated argument.Zvenyika pleaded guilty to assault charges before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu."I admit I assaulted her but the truth is we fought. She is the one who started it. We were discussing work duties and this led to a heated argument. She called me stupid and that did not go down well with me. I was angry and I started beating her. She fought back," said Zvenyika.Mr Ndlovu fined Zvenyika $100 or 90 days in prison."You assaulted the complainant on the school premises, what will your students think of that? You are teachers and children are expected to learn from you.What will they learn? You will pay a $100 fine or spend 90 days in prison" said Mr Ndlovu. Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said on July 20 at around 4PM, both Zvenyika and Dlamini were at Njube High School."Zvenyika punched Dlamini all over the body," he said.The court heard that Dlamini was treated at the United Bulawayo Hospitals and she did not sustain physical injuries.