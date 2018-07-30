Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Stupid' teacher resorts to violence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A TEACHER from Njube High school in Bulawayo who allegedly assaulted a colleague after she allegedly called her "stupid" has been arraigned.

Pascar Zvenyika (30) allegedly punched Nomazulu Dlamini (39), also a teacher from Njube High, following a heated argument.

Zvenyika pleaded guilty to assault charges before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

"I admit I assaulted her but the truth is we fought. She is the one who started it. We were discussing work duties and this led to a heated argument. She called me stupid and that did not go down well with me. I was angry and I started beating her. She fought back," said Zvenyika.

Mr Ndlovu fined Zvenyika $100 or 90 days in prison.

"You assaulted the complainant on the school premises, what will your students think of that? You are teachers and children are expected to learn from you.

What will they learn? You will pay a $100 fine or spend 90 days in prison" said Mr Ndlovu. Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said on July 20 at around 4PM, both Zvenyika and Dlamini were at Njube High School.

"Zvenyika punched Dlamini all over the body," he said.

The court heard that Dlamini was treated at the United Bulawayo Hospitals and she did not sustain physical injuries.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Atlas bandsaw

House to rent

Goat farming business

Lessons on art paintings

Dresses on sale

4pierce elephant sofas for sale in harare

For sale are bags

Khaya arts for entertainment services


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Why Nelson Chamisa must concede now

1 hr ago | 2198 Views

The polls were correct: ED and Zanu-F won big

1 hr ago | 1323 Views

Chamisa to hand over his sister to Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 848 Views

Jonathan Moyo once said

1 hr ago | 1540 Views

Beware of liars like David Coltart: We need to be responsible!

1 hr ago | 627 Views

ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 1858 Views

Election Observers please be fair

2 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Zimbabwe opposition claims electoral victory, alleges rigging plot

2 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Results that people of Matabeleland voted for Zanu PF are an insult

2 hrs ago | 1990 Views

'Most of Mthwakazi people did not register to vote'

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's statement unfortunate, says expert

3 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Highlanders vs Dembare tie, Bosso increase gate charges

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

The bones that haunt Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Plumtree candidate arrested over a scuffle with Zanu PF team

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Tendai Biti claims Chiwenga has plotted Chamisa's assassination

3 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa did not breach law, Charamba

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa dodges Chigumba bullet

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Missing polling station in Harare

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Biti is a sick man - Mukupe

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

ZEC, a joke of the decade

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe elections already disputed?

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chamisa ally #Kwekwed by 'Blackman'

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

85% voter turnout in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge voters hope Mnangagwa win can lead to more success

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Record number votes in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Spurned prophet opts for rape'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa calls for calm

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF extends lead

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mukupe concedes defeat to Biti

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa claims poll victory

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

55 375 assisted to vote in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance share spoils in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Catholic Commission primes for disputed poll

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Vote verification still in progress in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Obert Mpofu warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kasukuwere sued over business rates

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zec bares fangs over results announcement

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Free wi-fi at Joshua Nkomo statue'

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Social media poll results fuel disputed outcome'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Grace Mugabe off the hook?

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kukura Kurerwa Bus Company wheels come off

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zesn pokes holes on elections

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF poised for landslide

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

BREAKING: Zanu-PF attains majority

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF still in the lead, wins 110 seats out of 153 announced

4 hrs ago | 2117 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Mugabe speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

11 hrs ago | 7729 Views

Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

11 hrs ago | 9738 Views

WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election

12 hrs ago | 6381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days