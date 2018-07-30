Beitbridge voters hope Mnangagwa win can lead to more success

News / National

by Staff reporter

VOTERS in Beitbridge have said they are looking forward to accelerated infrastructure and economic development in the area soon after harmonised elections.The district is divided into two constituencies - that is Beitbridge East, which also includes the town component and Beitbridge West constituency. There are 3 400 and 15 000 registered in the two respective constituencies.In separate interviews the electorate said they were very confident that the Zanu-PF 2018 elections manifesto which is modelled around fighting corruption, development, and re-engagement and jobs creation will take them to the "Promised Land."In parliamentary poll which ended on Monday, former director in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) squared off with Ms Patricia Ndlovu (MDC Alliance) and Messers Johanne Ndou (PRC) and Handsome Mbedzi (Independent) for the Beitbridge East National Assembly seat .The party's (Zanu-PF) central committee member Ruth Maboyi fought it out with Messers Enock Singo (MDC Alliance), Moffat Ndou (PRC), Ronald Ndlovu (FreeZim Congress) and Brighton Ithutheng Sibanda (MRP) for the Beitbridge West seat."We are a livestock producting district and are very hopeful that the current government, if retained in office, will increase more support to small-scale farmers through the command agriculture and livestock initiatives to improve livelihoods at household level," said Ms Pelina Nyoni of Majini area (Beitbridge West).A youth from the same constituency, Mr True Moyo of Madzivhe, said that he was looking forward to employment opportunities as the government had already facilitated the opening of both new and old companies.Ms Judith Billa of Makhado area hailed the government for improving infrastructure covering roads, schools, clinics and rural electrification."The Zanu-PF government has done a lot of work in terms of empowering women, and recently they opened the Women Bank and Youth Bank respectively which will go a long way in solving problems facing the elderly, widows and those in child-headed families," she said.Mr Artson Matshakari of Beitbridge East said he looked forward to the reviewing of border efficiency and management systems to enhance the ease of doing business.He said the border post was one of the key economic actors in the town and was confident that the future would be bright under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa who has since laid the foundation for its modernisation at a cost of $241 million.Under the modernisation programme, part of the civil works include upgrading of Beitbridge Municipality's road network, sewer and water reticulation facilities.Mr Samuel Chimere (Beitbridge East) said he expected the government, which has already started on a good footing to increase mobile network and electricity coverage in the district by 80 percent."I am impressed by the efforts being made by President Mnangagwa's administration to re-engage with both new and old international partners and investors to stimulate Zimbabwe's economic growth," he said."We must adopt new technologies and accelerate access to education and health care in rural areas."Another registered voter, Ms Rumbedzani Ribombo from Beitbridge East, said: "I am very happy with the on-going digitisation programme and if President Mnangagwa and his team are retained they will carry forward what they have started in terms of improving radio and television coverage which will benefit people here in Beitbridge."