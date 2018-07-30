Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge voters hope Mnangagwa win can lead to more success

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VOTERS in Beitbridge have said they are looking forward to accelerated infrastructure and economic development in the area soon after harmonised elections.

The district is divided into two constituencies - that is Beitbridge East, which also includes the town component and Beitbridge West constituency. There are 3 400 and 15 000 registered in the two respective constituencies.

In separate interviews the electorate said they were very confident that the Zanu-PF 2018 elections manifesto which is modelled around fighting corruption, development, and re-engagement and jobs creation will take them to the "Promised Land."

In parliamentary poll which ended on Monday, former director in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) squared off with Ms Patricia Ndlovu (MDC Alliance) and Messers Johanne Ndou (PRC) and Handsome Mbedzi (Independent) for the Beitbridge East National Assembly seat .

The party's (Zanu-PF) central committee member Ruth Maboyi fought it out with Messers Enock Singo (MDC Alliance), Moffat Ndou (PRC), Ronald Ndlovu (FreeZim Congress) and Brighton Ithutheng Sibanda (MRP) for the Beitbridge West seat.

"We are a livestock producting district and are very hopeful that the current government, if retained in office, will increase more support to small-scale farmers through the command agriculture and livestock initiatives to improve livelihoods at household level," said Ms Pelina Nyoni of Majini area (Beitbridge West).

A youth from the same constituency, Mr True Moyo of Madzivhe, said that he was looking forward to employment opportunities as the government had already facilitated the opening of both new and old companies.

Ms Judith Billa of Makhado area hailed the government for improving infrastructure covering roads, schools, clinics and rural electrification.

"The Zanu-PF government has done a lot of work in terms of empowering women, and recently they opened the Women Bank and Youth Bank respectively which will go a long way in solving problems facing the elderly, widows and those in child-headed families," she said.

Mr Artson Matshakari of Beitbridge East said he looked forward to the reviewing of border efficiency and management systems to enhance the ease of doing business.

He said the border post was one of the key economic actors in the town and was confident that the future would be bright under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa who has since laid the foundation for its modernisation at a cost of $241 million.

Under the modernisation programme, part of the civil works include upgrading of Beitbridge Municipality's road network, sewer and water reticulation facilities.

Mr Samuel Chimere (Beitbridge East) said he expected the government, which has already started on a good footing to increase mobile network and electricity coverage in the district by 80 percent.

"I am impressed by the efforts being made by President Mnangagwa's administration to re-engage with both new and old international partners and investors to stimulate Zimbabwe's economic growth," he said.

"We must adopt new technologies and accelerate access to education and health care in rural areas."

Another registered voter, Ms Rumbedzani Ribombo from Beitbridge East, said: "I am very happy with the on-going digitisation programme and if President Mnangagwa and his team are retained they will carry forward what they have started in terms of improving radio and television coverage which will benefit people here in Beitbridge."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Atlas bandsaw

House to rent

Goat farming business

Lessons on art paintings

Dresses on sale

4pierce elephant sofas for sale in harare

For sale are bags

Khaya arts for entertainment services


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2412 Views

Why Nelson Chamisa must concede now

1 hr ago | 2212 Views

The polls were correct: ED and Zanu-F won big

1 hr ago | 1330 Views

Chamisa to hand over his sister to Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 852 Views

Jonathan Moyo once said

1 hr ago | 1544 Views

Beware of liars like David Coltart: We need to be responsible!

1 hr ago | 629 Views

ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 1866 Views

Election Observers please be fair

2 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zimbabwe opposition claims electoral victory, alleges rigging plot

2 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Results that people of Matabeleland voted for Zanu PF are an insult

2 hrs ago | 1991 Views

'Most of Mthwakazi people did not register to vote'

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's statement unfortunate, says expert

3 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Highlanders vs Dembare tie, Bosso increase gate charges

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

The bones that haunt Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Plumtree candidate arrested over a scuffle with Zanu PF team

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Tendai Biti claims Chiwenga has plotted Chamisa's assassination

3 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa did not breach law, Charamba

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa dodges Chigumba bullet

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Missing polling station in Harare

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Biti is a sick man - Mukupe

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

ZEC, a joke of the decade

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwe elections already disputed?

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chamisa ally #Kwekwed by 'Blackman'

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

85% voter turnout in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stupid' teacher resorts to violence

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Record number votes in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Spurned prophet opts for rape'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa calls for calm

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF extends lead

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mukupe concedes defeat to Biti

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa claims poll victory

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

55 375 assisted to vote in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance share spoils in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Catholic Commission primes for disputed poll

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Vote verification still in progress in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Obert Mpofu warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kasukuwere sued over business rates

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zec bares fangs over results announcement

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Free wi-fi at Joshua Nkomo statue'

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Social media poll results fuel disputed outcome'

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Grace Mugabe off the hook?

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kukura Kurerwa Bus Company wheels come off

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zesn pokes holes on elections

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF poised for landslide

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

BREAKING: Zanu-PF attains majority

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu-PF still in the lead, wins 110 seats out of 153 announced

4 hrs ago | 2120 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2412 Views

Mugabe speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

11 hrs ago | 7730 Views

Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

11 hrs ago | 9739 Views

WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election

12 hrs ago | 6381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days