85% voter turnout in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO province recorded 85 percent voter turnout in Monday's elections, the highest since the turn of the millennium, an official has said.

Bulawayo Provincial Elections officer Mr Innocent Ncube yesterday said the voter turnout was this year overwhelming compared to previous years.

He said from the statistics they had received by Tuesday morning, about 226 118 people had voted in Bulawayo.   "In brief what we can say is that the turnout was overwhelming. When I calculated from the cursory results that we got from the Constituency Command centres it's like this year turnout was around 85 percent which has never happened. In 2008 it was around 40 percent, 2013 we had about 30 something percent so this year it was very overwhelming," said Mr Ncube.

He encouraged the people of Bulawayo to remain calm as they waited for results.

"I urge the people of Bulawayo to keep calm, they have rejoiced in dignity and they remain a dignified community. Those who have lost must also lose in dignity and remain dignified and congratulate those who would have won, next time it might be their chance to win as well. The people of Bulawayo must maintain peace. They are known to be a peace loving community. We hope they are going to maintain that in their moment of joy," Mr Ncube said.

At about 5PM, the provincial Command Centre had not received results and Mr Ncube said he had sent teams to check why they were some delays because they had only received results from four out of 29 wards. Across Bulawayo residents were visiting polling stations to check results of candidates of their choice from posted results.

Source - chronicle

