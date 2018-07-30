Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe elections already disputed?

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The MDC Alliance at a press conference announced themselves the winner of the elections and called on ZEC to speed up the results announcements.

Speaking for the party, Tendai Biti, who is reported to have won Harare East, said that results the party had collated showed that it had won beyond reasonable doubts and that party leader Nelson Chamisa will form the next Government.

Already MDC had said that it would not accept any result short of a victory.

Biti also spoke about anomalies with the voters roll adding that his name could not be found on the register yesterday.

He alleged that ZEC is refusing to release V11 forms for 2 000 polling stations as is required by law.

Biti also claimed that there was a directive from vice president Chiwenga to assasinate Chamisa and him.

In response, Government has put its security forces on high alert in Bulawayo and Harare with water canons seen patrolling the streets.

Most Popular In 7 Days