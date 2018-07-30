Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC, a joke of the decade

by Isaac Nkomah
3 hrs ago | Views
When ZEC were asked by a journalist why are you not giving all the results.

They replied that some are not readily available as they are physically brought from afar places.

ZEC was then asked why was the Harare results not announced since they are the most convinient one.
 
No answer was given. ZEC you're failing our nation because you want to please your bosses, ego and fear to loose your jobs.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
More on: #ZEC, #Joke, #Elections

Comments

