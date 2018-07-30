News / National
Biti is a sick man - Mukupe
3 hrs ago
Zanu PF former Harare East MP Terence Mukupe has described MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti as a sick man after he claimed that the alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has won the election.
"Biti I reiterate is a sick man. How can he allege that General Chiwenga wants to assassinate him... Learn to lose in dignity wait for the official ZEC results for the Presidential Vote," Mukupe said.
Source - Byo24News