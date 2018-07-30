Biti is a sick man - Mukupe

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF former Harare East MP Terence Mukupe has described MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti as a sick man after he claimed that the alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has won the election."Biti I reiterate is a sick man. How can he allege that General Chiwenga wants to assassinate him... Learn to lose in dignity wait for the official ZEC results for the Presidential Vote," Mukupe said.