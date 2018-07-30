Tendai Biti claims Chiwenga has plotted Chamisa's assassination

News / National

by Mafu Sithabile

MDC Alliance principal and former minister of finance Tendai Biti has claimed that the MDC Alliance has received intelligence that Vice President, retired General Constantino Chiwenga has issued a directive for the assassination of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.Biti also said that he was the other target of the assassination order.Biti made the startling claims at a press conference at Morgan Tsvangirai House where he announced that the MDC Alliance had won the election. Said Biti,"We are also aware of the massive generation of fake news our colleagues in the former ruling party are employing. They have hired some Romanians who are at the centre of the production of fake news"."We have received a confidential report that General Chiwenga has ordered the assassination of Nelson Chamisa and myself. We will not accept that".However, Biti did not reveal further details about the assassination attempt.