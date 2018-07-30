Plumtree candidate arrested over a scuffle with Zanu PF team

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A candidate for Bulilima East constituency in the just ended election, Solani Moyo is reported to have been arrested after he had a scuflle with a Zanu PF team which was doing door to door campaign.This was revealed by an Independent candidate Norman Mpofu."News doing rounds in Plumtree town in Bulilima East is that one of the candidates Solani Moyo has been arrested for being involve in a scuffle with a Zanu pf team which was doing a door to door campaign," he said.