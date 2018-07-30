WATCH: Chamisa's statement unfortunate, says expert

News / National

by Social media

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's statement is unfortunate, an Expert has said.Chamisa-led MDC Alliance yesterday claimed to have won Monday's presidential race and accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of plotting to rig the polls by taking long to officially announce the results.This came as the ruling Zanu PF party took an early lead in parliamentary elections, having bagged 36 of the contested 210 seats against MDC Alliance's 11 and NPF's one seat at the time of going to print last night.