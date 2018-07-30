ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Moyo Roy

Yesterday morning, as MID cooked up presidential results to steal #chamisa's emphatic victory, @ZECzim Chigumba told some journalists & diplomats Mnangagwa "would get 53%". In the evening this was upped to 60%, as per what @qmoyo2000 told some journalists. Brazen MID theft! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 1, 2018

The Chinese Embassy in Harare held a party yesterday to celebrate "Mnangagwa's victory", before @ZECzim had announced any result but after #ZEC had primed some journalists & diplomats on the "outcome" of the cooking of results that was going on behind the scenes. #TheV11Scandal! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 1, 2018

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister and exiled G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairwoman Justice Priscilla Chigumba told some journalists and diplomats that Mnangagwa "would get 53%."Moyo also said "the Chinese Embassy in Harare held a party yesterday to celebrate Mnangagwa's victory before ZEC had announced any results."