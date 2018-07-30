Latest News Editor's Choice


ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister and exiled G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairwoman Justice Priscilla Chigumba told some journalists and diplomats that Mnangagwa "would get 53%."

Moyo also said "the Chinese Embassy in Harare held a party yesterday to celebrate Mnangagwa's victory before ZEC had announced any results."



