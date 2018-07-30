Chamisa to hand over his sister to Mnangagwa?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa sparked heated debate, not just about the elections but about the way he views women, when he pledged his sister to Emmerson Mnangagwa if the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader wins 5 percent of the vote in the coming elections.While this might just have been a way of showing how confident he was of winning the elections, critics said Chamisa's remarks showed the low esteem he has for women.Addressing a rally in the United Kingdom Chamisa said he had an 18-year old sister whom he would give to Mnangagwa if he wins 5 percent of the vote as she is looking for a husband."Ngwena tikaita election iri fair and free, akawana five percent ndinondomupa kana sisi vangu," Chamisa said.Mnangagwa is 75 and is married.