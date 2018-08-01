Mnangagwa novel expected in October

News / National

by Ndou Paul

My first book on ED Mnangagwa comes out in October. Veteran journalist, Geoff Nyarota's book is available in stores in South Africa. Grab a copy!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XtQ2JtWfPE — Ray Ndlovu (@ray_ndlovu) July 31, 2018

Congratulations to @ray_ndlovu , one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe. Proud of you, I believed in you and still do. Be blessed my brother pic.twitter.com/W0gw8qUVbC — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) August 1, 2018

The first book on Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be launched in October. Ray Ndlovu has been a correspondent for the Mail & Guardian in Zimbabwe since 2009. His areas of interest include politics and business. With a BSc honours degree in journalism and media studies. Ndlovu is one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.