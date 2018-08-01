News / National
Mnangagwa novel expected in October
01 Aug 2018 at 10:31hrs | Views
The first book on Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be launched in October.
Ray Ndlovu has been a correspondent for the Mail & Guardian in Zimbabwe since 2009. His areas of interest include politics and business. With a BSc honours degree in journalism and media studies.
Ndlovu is one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.
Sure Kamhunga said, "Congratulations to @ray_ndlovu , one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe."
Ray Ndlovu has been a correspondent for the Mail & Guardian in Zimbabwe since 2009. His areas of interest include politics and business. With a BSc honours degree in journalism and media studies.
Ndlovu is one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.
My first book on ED Mnangagwa comes out in October. Veteran journalist, Geoff Nyarota's book is available in stores in South Africa. Grab a copy!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XtQ2JtWfPE— Ray Ndlovu (@ray_ndlovu) July 31, 2018
Sure Kamhunga said, "Congratulations to @ray_ndlovu , one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe."
Congratulations to @ray_ndlovu , one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe. Proud of you, I believed in you and still do. Be blessed my brother pic.twitter.com/W0gw8qUVbC— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) August 1, 2018
Source - Byo24News