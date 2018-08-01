Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa novel expected in October

by Ndou Paul
01 Aug 2018 at 10:31hrs | Views
The first book on Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be launched in October.

Ray Ndlovu has been a correspondent for the Mail & Guardian in Zimbabwe since 2009. His areas of interest include politics and business. With a BSc honours degree in journalism and media studies.
 
Ndlovu is one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.


Sure Kamhunga said, "Congratulations to @ray_ndlovu , one of the most sober, young journalists of his generation now author, penning probably the first book by a Zimbabwe journalist on the ouster of ex Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe."



Source - Byo24News

