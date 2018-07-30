ZEC to announce presidential results at 12:30PM

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Wednesday morning said it will start announcing the Presidential Election results at 12:30PM today.Posting on his Facebook page this morning, Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said the commission will also announce results of the remaining National Assembly seats at the same time."Zec Announcement of Presidential Election results& remaining parliamentary election results at 1230PM today," posted Dr Moyo.Zec started announcing results for the Monday's harmonised elections yesterday with the ruling party Zanu-PF taking a commanding lead.In the National Assembly results that have been announced so far Zanu-PF has won 109 seats with the MDC Alliance winning 41 while Patriotic Front (NPF) and an independent candidate garnering one seat each.More to follow.....