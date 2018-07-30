News / National
Chamisa's supporters protesting against alleged widespread fraud
53 mins ago | Views
AFP reports that the opposition MDC supporters are protesting against alleged widespread fraud as the count continues in the key presidential race.
The parliamentary results strengthened the chances of President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding power, but triggered MDC demonstrations in Harare and fears of clashes between angry opposition supporters and the government.
More to follow...
More to follow...
Source - AFP