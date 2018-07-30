Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's supporters protesting against alleged widespread fraud

by AFP
AFP reports that the opposition MDC supporters are protesting against alleged widespread fraud as the count continues in the key presidential race.

The parliamentary results strengthened the chances of President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding power, but triggered MDC demonstrations in Harare and fears of clashes between angry opposition supporters and the government.
Source - AFP
