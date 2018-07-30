Chamisa power grab 'cost Zimbabwe opposition votes'

News / National

by Staff reporter

BBC reports that MDC 'split cost Zimbabwe opposition votes'.The report says races in some constituencies were so close that they could have gone to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), had it not been split between Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance and Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T.The MDC broke into factions after the death in February of its veteran leader Morgan Tsvangirai as his deputies battled over who his successor should be.BBC quotes a senior member of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwozora, as saying that former ruler Robert Mugabe's endorsement of their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, cost the party votes in Monday's election.