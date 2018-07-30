News / National
Mugabe's endorsement of Chamisa, cost MDC Alliance votes
BBC quotes a senior member of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwozora, as saying that former ruler Robert Mugabe's endorsement of their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, cost the party votes in Monday's election.
Opposition's @DMwonzora tells me Mugabe's endorsement hurt the @mdczimbabwe and bribery in rural areas swung vote to @ZANUPF_Official Are sober opposition voices gearing up to concede...? Or will hotter heads prevail?— andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) August 1, 2018
