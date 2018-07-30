Mugabe's endorsement of Chamisa, cost MDC Alliance votes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition's @DMwonzora tells me Mugabe's endorsement hurt the @mdczimbabwe and bribery in rural areas swung vote to @ZANUPF_Official Are sober opposition voices gearing up to concede...? Or will hotter heads prevail? — andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) August 1, 2018

BBC quotes a senior member of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwozora, as saying that former ruler Robert Mugabe's endorsement of their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, cost the party votes in Monday's election.