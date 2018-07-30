Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's endorsement of Chamisa, cost MDC Alliance votes

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
BBC quotes a senior member of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwozora, as saying that former ruler Robert Mugabe's endorsement of their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, cost the party votes in Monday's election.



Source - Socal media
More on: #Chamisa, #Mugabe, #MDC

