WATCH: Chamisa's supporters invade results centre

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
MDC Alliance supporters have come to Results centre, they are angry, Say election has been stolen. Police on stand by #Harare they are not letting opposition supporters in.



















Source - online

Comments

Eggs on sale


