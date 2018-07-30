WATCH: Chamisa's supporters invade results centre
#Zimbabwe happening outside National results Centre in Harare. Opposition supporters say election was stolen— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
Video credit @cyrusnhara_4787 pic.twitter.com/aNmtZKU6Qg
#Zimbabwe happening outside National results centre #Harare— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
Video credit @cyrusnhara_4787 pic.twitter.com/xqvw77p1xW
#Zimbabwe opposition supporters angry - riot police deployed #harare pic.twitter.com/RcFUaA4Fjo— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) August 1, 2018
Demonstration by @MDCAllianceZW supporters as International Observors report their findings inside Command Center. Demonstrators say they are ready to die.#Defendvotezw #ElectionsZW #LetsGoVoteZW #ZimElections pic.twitter.com/gmEEhBMSlJ— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018
Demonstration at Command Center HICC now pic.twitter.com/pheryUsB7c— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018
Situation at @ZECzim results announcement result center HICC#ElectionsZW #ZimElections2018 #Defendvotezw #ZimElections pic.twitter.com/8OseYi88Ve— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018
More trucks of riot police keep coming in#ElectionsZW #Defendvotezw #LetsGoVoteZW #ZimElections pic.twitter.com/4UT3AWQYJq— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018
Demonstrators say they voted for @nelsonchamisa not @edmnangagwa #ElectionsZW #Defendvotezw #LetsGoVoteZW #ZimElections pic.twitter.com/8e51FXWojH— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018
Demonstrators are upset saying these police blocking us do not even have money in their pockets#LetsGoVoteZW #Defendvotezw #ElectionsZW #ZimElections pic.twitter.com/o2otnuCWOm— #LetsGoVoteZW (@bustoptv) August 1, 2018