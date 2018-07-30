Chamisa's supporters met by a line of riot police

News / National

by AP

Dozens of angry Zimbabwe opposition supporters have gathered outside the gates of the electoral commission and have been met by a line of riot police.The country is waiting for the release of the results of Monday's peaceful presidential election, the first without longtime leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot.He led the country for 37 years marked by repression of the opposition.The electoral commission says the ruling Zanu-PF party has won a majority of seats in Parliament.The opposition has raised concerns about alleged vote-rigging, saying election results were not posted outside 21% of the country's nearly 11 000 polling stations.