Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Vendors key part of Zimbabwe's informal economy

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 11:31hrs | Views
THERE'S no debate that vendors had become an eyesore and somehow a nuisance on the streets of urban centres around Zimbabwe, because of their tendency to invade pavements and large swathes of streets with their trolleys, boxes and carts.

There's also little debate over public health concerns that their 'fresh' fruit and food business could be an active carrier of cholera in the advent of an outbreak like the one the country has experienced in recent weeks.

Consequently, anyone proposing a crackdown on vendors to clean up the streets and restore order has good grounds for such hardline measures. In fact, it's the most dominant view of urban councils and the police in letting the great axe fall on vendors.

However, from a socio-economic perspective, with the eyes of the greater cause principle, the decision can be called cruel from a social standpoint and wantonly reckless from an economic perspective.

For one thing, the crackdown on vendors has destroyed the livelihoods of an agglomeration of people excluded from the formal economy and made vulnerable by mainly policy-induced poverty.

Policy-induced poverty is sometimes referred to as "pauperisation" in order to distinguish it from vulnerabilities created by economic imbalances.

The actions of urban councils and the police befit the description "pauperisation", because they constitute a downright subversion of the principle of the "greater cause" in destroying the only source of income for those with informal employment in the absence of State-aided social safety nets and social insurance.

The victims are mostly people who struggled to earn $3-$5 for daily upkeep.

It is immoral of government, whether central or local, to institute measures that are socially unsustainable for there is no cause, in terms of universal human rights, for depriving a living human being of their only means of survival.

How convenient then that this clean-up exercise happens just after elections, with no political prize at stake!

The so-called reforms are ill-timed and wrongly sequenced in that the semi-formalised alternative market proposed by the State is far removed from human traffic, which is key to sales.

Secondly, the proposed market is hardly developed enough to prevent the spread of cholera.

Thirdly, the formalisation approach adopted is too sudden to avoid the creation of social strife. Some of the vendors are middlemen who would lose out should fees, which trim margins, be imposed.

For another, the crackdown has shaken the foundations of an informal economy, which served as a "shock absorber" to the small economy, which employs less than half the people engaged in self-help activities and serves low-income populations.

According to a 2016 International Monetary Fund report, the economy of Zimbabwe is over 60% informal. Petty commodity traders, those we call vendors, are an important part of this economy, which over three decades has well-developed value chains.

Fresh fruit vendors, for example, have strong backward linkages with producers or farmers, transporters and input suppliers and their bankers.

The chain is endless. The crackdown on vendors has not just destroyed jobs; it has also weakened value chains, which sustained the formal economy through forward and backward linkages.

In fact, one of the reasons why Zimbabwe's economy has managed to withstand more than three decades of crises is its highly informalised structure, which serves as a fall-back for the unemployed and those with entrepreneurial ambitions.

The effect of destroying value chains is clearly epitomised by the land reform programme, which weakened agro-processors and the larger economy.

The effects are likely to be reflected prominently in national economic data because the informal economic activities often go unrecorded.

It will be reflected more in social indicators.

The crackdown is ill-advised and needs reconsideration.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent

Honda crv on sale

Almost finished house for sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Dehaulers forsale

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7981 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 834 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1123 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

10 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8425 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days