Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF linked terror group 'fleeces' kombi operators

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 11:36hrs | Views
A GROUP of Zanu PF supporters in Kwekwe led by Midlands provincial youth secretary for education, Tapuwa Muto, is allegedly fleecing commuter omnibus operators at the Kwekwe city interchange rank, forcing them to pay a once-off fee of $15 and $4 daily to use the terminus.

Muto, however, denied the allegations, saying the fight for control of the terminus was between touts and commuter omnibus operators. The touts are allegedly linked to a Zanu PF terror group known as Al-Shabaab.

"We are being fleeced of our hard-earned money by these Zanu PF agents. They take $4 from each taxi and $2 from kombis every day from 7am to 6pm, and we are told that this money is given to Muto who then takes his share before taking it to Zanu PF," said one of the operators, who said they were paying the daily fee out of fear.

Zanu PF has, however, distanced itself from the group and said it was not part to the collections which operators said are threatening to push them out of business.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson and Kwekwe district head Cornelius Mupereri said it was a cooked up story meant to tarnish the image of the party.

"The story that you are talking about is not true.

The story was once brought up and we went to check the situation on the ground.

There is no money that Zanu PF is collecting," Mupereri said.

"As far as I can confirm, we went to check out what was happening on the ground and Zanu PF was not collecting money in any ranks.

If you go around our ranks, there are marshals. Some will be wearing Zanu PF regalia and MDC regalia so at the end of the day, people get the wrong impression.

The fee is not even $4, it's $2,50. What I can tell you is that Zanu PF is not collecting any money from the ranks."

But Muto confirmed that kombi operators were being fleeced, but denied any link, accusing the MDC Alliance of tarnishing his image.

"I know about the issue. It is about touts and kombi operators; it has nothing to do with Zanu PF," Muto said.

"I was called and told about the issue when I was in Harare, and I advised that the two groups engage in dialogue, after which the amount was slashed to $3.

There was supposed to be a meeting at the police station between the touts and the kombi operators. I was representing Zanu PF."

Asked why he was called when he had nothing to do with the scam, he said his party had an interest in those people as they formed their voting constituency.

Council, which runs the city interchange rank, said it had received complaints from operators and would soon launch its own investigations into the allegations.

Deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa said the councillors were waiting to be inducted into office before starting the investigations on the matter.

"Yes, that is the information that we are getting, but I have not yet been able to get solid details.

The only problem is we are yet to be inducted, hence we cannot carry out any investigations, but as soon as we are inducted , I think by tomorrow, then we will get on with the investigations," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Kwekwe, #Kombi

Comments

The boundary restaurant

Office wanted in town

For sale is photocopying machine

Size 16rims on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Maxi dresses on sale

Honda crv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7965 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

10 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8425 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3091 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days