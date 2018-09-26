Two ladies steal man's underwear, central lock his manhood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Guruve women appeared before Guruve resident magistrate on Monday for allegedly unlawfully entering a man's bedroom and stealing his underwear there-by central locking his manhood.The duo Chipo Katembo (28) and Tabeth Nyamurusa (30 pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and were remanded to 18 October for continuation of trial.The state alleges that on 1 December last year Chipo Katembo (28) ex-wife to Moses Chido (50) the complainant together with her maid Tabeth Nyamurutsa (30) used duplicate keys to gain entry into Chido's bedroom at number 220 Guruve Growth point and stole three panties and an HP laptop all goods valued at $286.In her defence Nyamurutsa said she did not commit the case and the investigating offer only identified as constable Machete demanded sex to Katembo to sweep the case under the carpet."Your worship I am surprised that we are summoned to this honourable court for a case that we did not commit above all my co accused told me that the investigating officer (Machete) demanded sex and was given to let the case rest, so being here again today is really an abuse," said Nyamurusa.Albert Mazhindu represented the state.In another case a suspected Harare robber Denford Kwande (32) appeared before the same magistrate for trial and was remanded in custody to 2 October 2018.Public prosecutor Albert Mazhindu alleges that on 8 September 2018 Kwande who is a ring leader of robbers, popularly known as "Boko Haram" named after a Nigerian terrorist group robbed Kemashenjere mine of its gold ore valued at $6000 and Innocent Mandere of his $100 and cell phone at gun point.