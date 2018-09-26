Chamisa in crunch standing committee meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will today preside over his party's national standing committee that is likely to discuss President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reported offer to create an official opposition position for him in Parliament.Mnangagwa made the announcement while in the US where he is attending the UN General Assembly.While Chamisa was insisting Mnangagwa is yet to make an official approach, highly-placed MDC sources said the issue has slowly gained currency within the opposition leader's inner circle."We have what is normally a routine national standing committee meeting tomorrow (today) and top of the agenda is Mnangagwa's reported offer. It will be discussed to see what are its pros and cons. There are informal discussions within the party's ranks, but most people think it's a good idea that could keep the party and its leadership relevant for the next five years," said a source.Chamisa has said he will not be tempted by an offer "that does not exist" and was more worried about the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans.The party's standing committee is also set to discuss the deployment of its parliamentarians to various committees of the legislature on the basis of their competences.Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume, while confirming the meeting, rejected claims it had been called to discuss Mnangagwa's offer to Chamisa."We only know that Mnangagwa had an interview in the US where he indicated that he has an intention of introducing a Commonwealth parliamentary system that recognises an official opposition," Mafume said."There has been no engagement between the MDC and Zanu-PF besides the letter we wrote before the elections requesting for a meeting. He responded by saying there were too many opposition leaders and would only engage after the election. We have not heard from him ever since."He said the national standing committee meets every Wednesday to discuss issues in the party as its management arm."We are going to look at the issue of our anniversary that we suspended two weeks ago over the cholera outbreak. We will also receive feedback from leaders who have been visiting provinces consulting our membership on how we can handle the post-election period," he said.