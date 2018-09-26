Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa in crunch standing committee meeting

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 16:23hrs | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will today preside over his party's national standing committee that is likely to discuss President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reported offer to create an official opposition position for him in Parliament.

Mnangagwa made the announcement while in the US where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

While Chamisa was insisting Mnangagwa is yet to make an official approach, highly-placed MDC sources said the issue has slowly gained currency within the opposition leader's inner circle.

"We have what is normally a routine national standing committee meeting tomorrow (today) and top of the agenda is Mnangagwa's reported offer. It will be discussed to see what are its pros and cons. There are informal discussions within the party's ranks, but most people think it's a good idea that could keep the party and its leadership relevant for the next five years," said a source.

Chamisa has said he will not be tempted by an offer "that does not exist" and was more worried about the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The party's standing committee is also set to discuss the deployment of its parliamentarians to various committees of the legislature on the basis of their competences.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume, while confirming the meeting, rejected claims it had been called to discuss Mnangagwa's offer to Chamisa.

"We only know that Mnangagwa had an interview in the US where he indicated that he has an intention of introducing a Commonwealth parliamentary system that recognises an official opposition," Mafume said.

"There has been no engagement between the MDC and Zanu-PF besides the letter we wrote before the elections requesting for a meeting. He responded by saying there were too many opposition leaders and would only engage after the election. We have not heard from him ever since."

He said the national standing committee meets every Wednesday to discuss issues in the party as its management arm.

"We are going to look at the issue of our anniversary that we suspended two weeks ago over the cholera outbreak. We will also receive feedback from leaders who have been visiting provinces consulting our membership on how we can handle the post-election period," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Meeting, #MDC

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

Dehaulers forsale

Office wanted in town

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Nissan civilian on sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

The boundary restaurant

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 946 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7944 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 194 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

10 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8423 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3091 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days