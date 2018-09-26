Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe economic collapse looms again

by The Guardian
26 Sep 2018 at 16:33hrs | Views
Zimbabwe faces a deepening economic crisis as hopes fade of a new wave of international investment and aid, following historic elections in July.

Locals say conditions have deteriorated since July's contentious election, as world powers keep their distance

The poll, the first after the military takeover that led to the ousting of then President Robert Mugabe, was won by the ageing autocrat's former righthand man, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa's campaign slogan was "Zimbabwe is open for business", but people in the former British colony say conditions have deteriorated since the election.

'Medieval' cholera outbreak exposes huge challenges in Zimbabwe.

Majory Manjoro, a part-time currency dealer in Harare, said life had become unbearable.

"Things are getting worse. Everything goes up [in price].

Those in authority need to make sure things get better," Manjoro, 33, said.

Although the elections in July did not see the systematic violence of those under Mugabe, alleged irregularities during the count and violent repression following the vote have resulted in only lukewarm support for Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party from major international powers.

The fatal shooting by soldiers of seven unarmed civilians in Harare during opposition protests has made endorsement of the new government difficult, officials privately admit.

Catriona Laing, the outgoing British ambassador, told local reporters the United Kingdom was concerned by the August 1 shootings and hoped to see political reform.

This has made the prospects of the multi-billion-dollar financial package needed to stave off economic collapse unlikely, which has in turn discouraged private investors.

Mnangagwa faces very significant challenges.

The country ran up massive debts during Mugabe's 37-year rule which need to be repaid or rescheduled.

Government revenues barely pay the wages of large numbers of public sector workers.

Few people in Zimbabwe have jobs, and infrastructure is crumbling.

At least 36 people have died in a cholera outbreak caused by sewage leaking from broken pipes into drinking water in Harare.

The United Nations has said that more than a million people need food aid, with more expected to need help if predictions of droughts later this year and in 2019 prove correct.

In Kuwadzana, a poor suburb in Harare, 35-year-old Blessing Mahwata said her business was falling apart due to rising prices.

"This is the toughest time I'm going through.

Every time I go back to my suppliers the prices go up and it's unsustainable," said Mahwata, who feeds and clothes three children on her earnings as a peanut butter dealer and part-time domestic worker.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency amid runaway inflation nine years ago and now uses US dollars and South African rands, supplemented by bond notes printed by the central bank which command little confidence.

Zimbabwe owes at least $18bn to major international lenders, with arrears of around $1,8bn making it hard to obtain further loans.

There are also 141 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including Mnangagwa and Mugabe, currently under US sanctions.

Manisha Singh, the US assistant secretary of State for economic and business affairs, told a House of Representatives hearing earlier this month that the new government has to demonstrate it is "changing its ways" before these can be lifted.

"Our pressure on Zimbabwe remains in place.

We are trying to use this pressure to leverage political and economic reforms, human rights observations. We want to see fundamental changes in Zimbabwe and only then will we resume normal relations with them," Singh said.

China has proved unwilling to provide the immediate funds needed by Zimbabwe, citing concerns over the country's ability to repay existing unpaid debts.

Mnangagwa recently named Mthuli Ncube, a former chief economist at the African Development Bank and a lecturer in finance at the London School of Economics, as Finance minister.

The choice has been welcomed by observers.

Ncube has spoken of the need for radical reforms.

Last week, he said at least $15 million set aside to buy cars for ministers and parliamentarians would instead be used to fight the cholera outbreak.

The new Finance minister, says radical economic reforms are needed to stave off the country's economic crisis.

In recent days, the price of bread has increased by 10% owing to an acute shortage of wheat, while fuel prices have also risen.

Authorities have deployed riot police to disperse stallholders in Harare accused of worsening the cholera outbreak by selling contaminated fruit and vegetables.

The vendors have vowed not to move.

"I cannot go off the streets, but I fear that something bad might happen to me.

They have threatened us countless times, but I have no choice  the streets are our home," said Tafadzwa Sakwe, an electrician who was laid off five years ago and has polished shoes since.

"The economy is deteriorating and prices are rising every day. On a good day, I make $13.

I rent a one-roomed apartment in Chitungwiza with my wife and two children.

It's not enough," he said.

Many in Harare say they are angry that life has not improved since the fall of Mugabe.

"Most Zimbabweans who marched against Mugabe never thought we could be in a worse state, a year later," said Bright Ndebele, a 27 -year-old unemployed graduate.

"We wanted Mugabe gone so that we can have a better future. This is far below our expectations," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Guardian

Comments

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Curtains and rods on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Honda crv on sale

For sale is baby prep kit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7888 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1119 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8415 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3090 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days