Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

St John's College sued over 'gay' teacher

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 16:44hrs | Views
LAWYERS representing parents and guardians with children at St John's College yesterday demanded the immediate resignation of board members after one of their teachers went public about his sexuality.

The teacher, Dr Neil Hovelmeir, has since torched a storm after he got the backing of the school's board to announce his sexuality as a gay during the school assembly last week.

In a letter copied to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Sande Legal Practice lawyers noted that the teacher's conduct was not in contrary to the founding principles of the institution which is Christian based.

"We act for and on behalf of our parents and guardians at your institution, kindly note our interest here in.

"We are advised that on or around 20th of September your headmaster called for an emergency assembly for students wherein he addressed the students and advised them that of the sexual preference and or orientation of your staff member a one Doctor Neil Hovelmeir.

"We are further advised that after the said assembly your board further caused this statement to be published and or distributed making public the sexual orientation of your staff member," reads part of the letter.

In the same letter, the lawyers also indicated that that Dr Hoveimeir's conduct was in bad taste and wrong.

"Further clients aver that the pronouncement that the announcement of an individual sexual preferences was immature, irresponsible and places numerous burdens on the school, parents and community at large.

"Such an expression has not place whatsoever in a school environment where there are minors, who look up to your staff as their life role models as they exercise their role in loco parentis."

The lawyers also demanded an independent enquiry to be appointed by the education chiefs to address the matter.

"By copy of this letter, clients request inter alia an immediate retraction of the said statement or expression, resignation of board members and an independent enquiry appointed through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education within seven days of receipt of this letter failure of which we shall on the behest of our clients approach the High Court as the upper Guardian of minors without notice to yourselves costs of suits to be on your account."

Prior to the parents seeking legal recourse, a meeting was convened early this week between parents and the school board.

It is said, Dr Novelmeier got the backing of the school's headmaster, Cavaliere Corrado, deputy headmaster Andrew Sakala and Charles N. Msipa, the chairman of the school's board of governors after he went public.

As of yesterday, the situation was still tense at the school with some parents threatening to transfer their children.

Others wanted a further probe to find whether there were no victims of sexual assault over the years.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #St_Johns, #College, #Gay

Comments

For sale is baby prep kit

Honda crv on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Size 16rims on sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7879 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1117 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8415 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days