Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

PSL results

by Staff reporter
26 Sep 2018 at 16:58hrs | Views
Ngezi Platinum Stars closed the gap on top following a 2-1 victory over CAPS United in a match played at Baobab Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.


Results:
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Caps United
Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Highlanders 2-1 Yadah
Triangle 3-1 FC Platinum
Shabanie Mine 1-1 Bulawayo City
Chicken Inn 2-0 Chapungu
Nichrut 3-0 Harare City
Herentals 4-1 Black Rhinos
Mutare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #PSL, #Castle, #Results

Comments

For sale is baby prep kit

Honda crv on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo

Size 16rims on sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7877 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

9 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1117 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8415 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days