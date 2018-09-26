News / National
PSL results
26 Sep 2018 at 16:58hrs | Views
Ngezi Platinum Stars closed the gap on top following a 2-1 victory over CAPS United in a match played at Baobab Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Results:
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 Caps United
Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Highlanders 2-1 Yadah
Triangle 3-1 FC Platinum
Shabanie Mine 1-1 Bulawayo City
Chicken Inn 2-0 Chapungu
Nichrut 3-0 Harare City
Herentals 4-1 Black Rhinos
Mutare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba
