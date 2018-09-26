Scotch cart overturns kills one

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Bid to visit a sick father-in-law ended tragic for a Mvurwi couple after a scotch cart they were travelling in overturned and killed one at the 20kilometer peg along Chiweshe-Mvurwi highway on Sunday.Anna Chivhakaire (44) of Plot 23 Barock farm died on her way to Mvurwi hospital after she broke her neck from the accident involving a speeding oxen drawn scotch cart.Mashonaland Cental acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident."I can confirm the fatal accident involving a speeding ox drawn scotch cart that was being driven by Joel Chirenge (45) husband to Chivhakaire who died on her way to Mvurwi hospital after she broke her neck in the accident,"Masikati said .The scotch cart is said to have hit a stumbling block while speeding and overturned crushing the deceased.Masikati discouraged people from boarding scotch carts and urged them to lead the oxen in front to avoid speeding."We discourage people from boarding these scotch cart as it will end disastrous in some instances so we urge members of the public to lead the oxen whilst pulling a string in front of them."