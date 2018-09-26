Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Scotch cart overturns kills one

by Simbarashe Sithole
26 Sep 2018 at 18:19hrs | Views
Bid to visit a sick father-in-law ended tragic for a Mvurwi couple after a scotch cart they were travelling in overturned and killed one at the 20kilometer peg along Chiweshe-Mvurwi highway on Sunday.

Anna Chivhakaire  (44) of Plot 23 Barock farm died on her way to Mvurwi hospital after she broke her neck from the accident involving a speeding oxen drawn scotch cart.

Mashonaland Cental  acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm the fatal accident involving a speeding ox drawn scotch cart that was being driven by Joel Chirenge (45) husband to  Chivhakaire  who died on her way to Mvurwi hospital after she broke her neck in the accident,"Masikati said .

The scotch cart is said to have hit a stumbling block while speeding and overturned crushing the deceased.

Masikati discouraged people from boarding scotch carts and urged them to lead the oxen in front to avoid speeding.

"We discourage people from boarding these scotch cart as it will end disastrous in some instances so we urge members of the public to lead the oxen whilst pulling a string in front of them."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Nice handbags for sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Toilet sets on sale

The boundary restaurant

Honda crv on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Miner dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 990 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7847 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

9 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 282 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8411 Views

Sex worker gang raped

21 hrs ago | 3087 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days