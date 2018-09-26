Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex starved axe wielding man rapes teen girl

by Simbarashe Sithole
26 Sep 2018 at 18:33hrs | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD sex starved man allegedly followed a girl who was fetching firewood in the bushy area of Guruve and grabbed her before raping her once and fleeing the place after the incident.

Sources close to investigations allege Sadoki Joni (20) of Penrose farm chief Chipuriro followed a 15 year-old-girl who was sent by her parents to fetch firewood in the same farm around 16:00hours of 22 September.

Joni grabbed the girl and threatened to kill her with an axe before raping her once without protection.

He then fled the place after committing the alleged crime police had to hunt for him and finally caught him after three days.

He is set to appear at Bindura magistrates' courts tomorrow.
Source - Byo24News

