ZACC unearths bogus investigating officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) has warned the public against engaging criminals who are masquerading as ZACC investigating officers and defraud unsuspecting individuals.ZACC has unearthed a scandal whereby criminals are duping citizens pretending to be the commission's investigators and demanding money allegedly to prevent arrest of these unsuspecting citizens.ZACC deputy chair Commissioner Nanette Silukhuni said their officers are not given any reward for doing their constitutional mandate adding no amount of money can exonerate criminals from their crimes.The commission said they started receiving such reports in the past two months and there are reports of people being asked to pay various amounts of up to $10 000."We have a number of cases reported whereby criminals pretending to be investigators approach citizens and extort money. We want to advice the citizens that our officers do not ask for money for you to report your cases or for them to carry out investigations and they have no powers to stop prosecution. We will continue to investigate such people," he said.The new government has already established an anti corruption unit as a way of preventing the cancerous disease that is responsible for the loss of confidence in some sectors of the economy.Failure to support the anti corruption drive resulted in the commission being divided on trivial matter thereby affecting the prevention, detection and investigation of serious corruption cases.However, the renewed commitment is expected to curb corruption in Zimbabwe.